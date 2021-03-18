RASBERRY, Shirley Mae, 80, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Rasberry Jr.; parents, Julia and William Young; brother, William Young; sisters, Sylvia Tolliver and Alma Young. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Tanya Rasberry Hill, LaTasha Rasberry, Bernadale Witherspoon (Alonzo); son, Milton Rasberry III (Nadra); brothers, Alfred Young, Sherman Young (Joely), and Julian Young; sisters, Doris Barnes (Gene) and Linda Young; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2021.