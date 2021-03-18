Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Mae Rasberry
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
RASBERRY, Shirley Mae, 80, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Rasberry Jr.; parents, Julia and William Young; brother, William Young; sisters, Sylvia Tolliver and Alma Young. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Tanya Rasberry Hill, LaTasha Rasberry, Bernadale Witherspoon (Alonzo); son, Milton Rasberry III (Nadra); brothers, Alfred Young, Sherman Young (Joely), and Julian Young; sisters, Doris Barnes (Gene) and Linda Young; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, in the March Chapel. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
May the memories of your Mother and the sympathy of family and friends help to comfort you in your sorrow. "Don't think of her as gone away, her journey 's just begun, for life holds many passages..... this earth is only one. " (Unknown) She's joined the 'Heavenly Choir' now and is singing all over Heaven! Sing on, Shirley, until we meet again! With our Deepest Sympathy, Joyce & Herbert Hicks
Joyce G. Hicks
March 27, 2021
Eagle Tele-Services
March 26, 2021
Condolences to the family. You are in our prayers for healing and comfort. Love and Blessings.
The Overton Family
March 21, 2021
Condolences to the Bereaved family of Shirley Raspberry. Our classmates Hearts are broken to hear of her death. She had the most beautiful, spiritually filled voice and did not mind sharing it. Now she is sharing it with the other angels. From her Armstrong Class of '59 Reunion Group
Shirley Williams- Burgess
March 19, 2021
Julian I am sending my most heartfelt condolences. Shirley would sing a song, shout and then smile. A quiet but reassuring smile, seemed as if she was saying It is well. Julian "all is well with Shirley"
Patricia Paige
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results