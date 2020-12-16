Menu
Shirley Ann Scott
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
SCOTT, Mrs. Shirley Ann, of Richmond, departed this life December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by children, Angela Tyler, Patricia Chambers and Michael and Barbara Scott. She is survived by four children, Clarence Chambers, Sharon Arrington and Anthony and Lamont Scott; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where Mrs. Scott can be viewed 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. graveside at Riverview Cemetery on Thursday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
