SCOTT, Mrs. Shirley Ann, of Richmond, departed this life December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by children, Angela Tyler, Patricia Chambers and Michael and Barbara Scott. She is survived by four children, Clarence Chambers, Sharon Arrington and Anthony and Lamont Scott; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where Mrs. Scott can be viewed 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. graveside at Riverview Cemetery on Thursday.