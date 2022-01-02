SMITH, Shirley Elizabeth Head, 91, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2021. She was born in Florence, S.C. and lived in Richmond, Va., most of her life. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John; her sister, Ethel; and parents, Thomas and Mae Head. She leaves behind a daughter, Debbie (Carl); son, John Passe-Smith (Mary Sue); grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica), Michael (Tammy) and Lauren; and five great-grandchildren, Juliet, Lexi, Wells, London and Wylder. Shirley retired from the Sears Credit Department where she made many lifelong friends. She was proud to be a longtime member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and its loving community. Shirley loved watching Atlanta Braves games, traveling and spending time with family, but her passion was studying the Bible. The family will receive friends Monday, January 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held in Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Avenue on Tuesday, January 4 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.