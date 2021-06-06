Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Anne Royster Smith
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
SMITH, Shirley Anne Royster, 85, of Colonial Heights, passed away on June 4, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Ambrus Lee and Marguerite Crenshaw Royster; two husbands, William Clyde Duncan and J.C. Smith Jr.; and sister, Iris Royster Mitchell. She is survived by uncle, Jack Crenshaw and his wife, Nancy; nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and her stepchildren. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
11:30a.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Jun
9
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.