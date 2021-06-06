SMITH, Shirley Anne Royster, 85, of Colonial Heights, passed away on June 4, 2021, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Ambrus Lee and Marguerite Crenshaw Royster; two husbands, William Clyde Duncan and J.C. Smith Jr.; and sister, Iris Royster Mitchell. She is survived by uncle, Jack Crenshaw and his wife, Nancy; nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and her stepchildren. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.