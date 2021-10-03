TYREE, Shirley Mae, 86, of Richmond, went to her heavenly home September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lee Tyree; first husband, James E. Bailey; son, James Michael Bailey; and her grandson, Jason E. Bailey. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Glenn E. Bailey (Terry); stepdaughter, Brenda Crain (Ralph); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many extended family members. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23233, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hanover Volunteer Rescue, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.