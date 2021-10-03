Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Mae Tyree
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
TYREE, Shirley Mae, 86, of Richmond, went to her heavenly home September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Lee Tyree; first husband, James E. Bailey; son, James Michael Bailey; and her grandson, Jason E. Bailey. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Glenn E. Bailey (Terry); stepdaughter, Brenda Crain (Ralph); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many extended family members. A graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23233, on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hanover Volunteer Rescue, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Shirley was such a sweet lady! She is always had a bright smile and was so kind to everyone she encountered. I had the pleasure of working with her as a State Operator for DIT/VITA. My prayers to all who loved her. Rest In Peace Shirley.
Stephanie Johnson
November 23, 2021
I worked at DIT, with Shirley. She was a very compassionate and caring friend. Her obituary brought back fond memories - especially, her smile!
Paul Peasley
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results