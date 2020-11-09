TAYLOR, Mrs. Shirley W., was born in Granite, Chesterfield, Virginia. She was born to the late Bernard and Christine Wooldridge. She departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Daryl, Beverly, Clyde and Jocelyn; 12 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Virginia 23224, where private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Interment will be at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Road, Richmond, Virginia 23225.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2020.