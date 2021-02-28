WARINNER, Shirley Brockwell, passed away peacefully in her home on February 21, 2021. She worked at Elizabeth Crump Manor as Director of Volunteers, and before that was a school bus driver for the county of Henrico for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 71 years, Stewart, and the Telephone Pioneers of America Club in their motor home all over the U.S.A. She is survived by her son, Glen Warinner and his wife, Theresa; and her grandchildren, Brock, Samantha, Nicholas and Anthony. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. March 2, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's Association
fund. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.