Shirley was my cousin, a little older than I am and we lived next door to each other. I have such wonderful memories growing up together, making playhouses in the woodshed, playing dress-up, going roller skating in Byrd Park, such fun times. I loved Shirley like an older sister. She was a beautiful person inside and out. I cherish the memories of growing up together. Glen, you had such wonderful parents. I hope your happy memories will get you through this sad time.

Gaye Martin March 9, 2021