Shirley Brockwell Warinner
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WARINNER, Shirley Brockwell, passed away peacefully in her home on February 21, 2021. She worked at Elizabeth Crump Manor as Director of Volunteers, and before that was a school bus driver for the county of Henrico for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 71 years, Stewart, and the Telephone Pioneers of America Club in their motor home all over the U.S.A. She is survived by her son, Glen Warinner and his wife, Theresa; and her grandchildren, Brock, Samantha, Nicholas and Anthony. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. March 2, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's Association fund. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley was my cousin, a little older than I am and we lived next door to each other. I have such wonderful memories growing up together, making playhouses in the woodshed, playing dress-up, going roller skating in Byrd Park, such fun times. I loved Shirley like an older sister. She was a beautiful person inside and out. I cherish the memories of growing up together. Glen, you had such wonderful parents. I hope your happy memories will get you through this sad time.
Gaye Martin
March 9, 2021
I LOVED SHIRLEY LIKE A SISTER WE SHARED MANY OFF LIFE EXPERIENCES GROWING UP NEXT TO EACH OTHER AND IN LATER LIFE VACATIONING WITH STEWARD & NANCY AND OUR FAMILIES WILL MISS HER DOUG.& NANCY
DOUGLAS CONWAY
February 28, 2021
