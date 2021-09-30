Menu
Shirley Jenkins Webb
WEBB, Shirley Jenkins, 75, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. Jenkins and Ophelia and George Maiden. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 56 years, James "Jimbo" Webb; a son, Steve Webb (Misty); three grandchildren, Bethany, Daniel and Sydney Webb; brothers, Sammy and Dale Jenkins; sister, Linda Weatherford; and many other relatives and friends. Shirley was a devoted follower of Christ who enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with them. The family will receive friends, Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 with interment to follow at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the church.

Jim and Steve, Sorry to hear of your loss. Leo Lennon let me know. I will pray for your comfort in the days ahead. You know your Wife/ Mom is in the arms of our Lord. God bless you in the days ahead. Mike Dowdy.
Michael Dowdy
October 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear the news of Shirley's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim and her entire family. God Bless.
Mark and Debbie Rusin
Friend
October 4, 2021
