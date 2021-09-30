WEBB, Shirley Jenkins, 75, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. Jenkins and Ophelia and George Maiden. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 56 years, James "Jimbo" Webb; a son, Steve Webb (Misty); three grandchildren, Bethany, Daniel and Sydney Webb; brothers, Sammy and Dale Jenkins; sister, Linda Weatherford; and many other relatives and friends. Shirley was a devoted follower of Christ who enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with them. The family will receive friends, Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021 with interment to follow at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the church.