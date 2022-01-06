GHOSH, Shobha, a loving wife and mother of two, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 from cancer at the age of 63. She was born on October 15, 1958, in Raebareli, India. She obtained her master's and Ph.D. in Biochemistry before coming to Richmond, Virginia to join VCU as a Scientific Researcher and Professor. She was married to Sid Ghosh and had two daughters, Shoma and Purnima. Shobha was an inspiration. She was a top researcher and renowned for her innovative work in her field, but showed her perseverance and drive in many ways: she learned karate and received her 2nd degree black belt at 52 and learned how to play piano as an adult, simply because she had always wanted to read music. Shobha was a kind, loyal and adored friend, as well as an amazing and dedicated wife and mother. She was known for being a strong and wonderful woman. She was preceded in death by her mother, father; and sister, Abha. She is survived by her husband, Sid; her daughter, Purnima; and daughter and son-in-law, Shoma and Paul. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bliley Funeral Home - 8510 Staples Mill Road. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at blileys.com
from Shobha's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
, a cause very important to Shobha.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.