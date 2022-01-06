OMG Sid! I am so shocked and so sorry. I know I didn't run in to either of you much any more. And since COVID, followed by my retirement last year, I was no longer on campus. Shobha was an amazing person (as you well know) and an outstanding researcher. Know that you and your girls are in my thoughts, and that Shobha will never be forgotten.

Lora Kramer Work January 6, 2022