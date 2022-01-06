Menu
Shobha Ghosh
GHOSH, Shobha, a loving wife and mother of two, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 from cancer at the age of 63. She was born on October 15, 1958, in Raebareli, India. She obtained her master's and Ph.D. in Biochemistry before coming to Richmond, Virginia to join VCU as a Scientific Researcher and Professor. She was married to Sid Ghosh and had two daughters, Shoma and Purnima. Shobha was an inspiration. She was a top researcher and renowned for her innovative work in her field, but showed her perseverance and drive in many ways: she learned karate and received her 2nd degree black belt at 52 and learned how to play piano as an adult, simply because she had always wanted to read music. Shobha was a kind, loyal and adored friend, as well as an amazing and dedicated wife and mother. She was known for being a strong and wonderful woman. She was preceded in death by her mother, father; and sister, Abha. She is survived by her husband, Sid; her daughter, Purnima; and daughter and son-in-law, Shoma and Paul. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bliley Funeral Home - 8510 Staples Mill Road. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at blileys.com from Shobha's obituary page. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, a cause very important to Shobha.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
Such a loss! A vibrant innovator whom I remember well though I only attended one of her presentations and that ten years ago. I continue to attempt to propagate the insights she gave us about health. Stricken. Love to her family.
Sarah Chabot
February 16, 2022
It is very difficult to accept the fact that we lost really a nice person. I do have fond memories with Shobha and Sid during my stay at Richmond during the year 1987 to 1990. My deepest condolence to the family members. May her sole rest in peace.
Vishwa / Vince - Mysore
Friend
January 17, 2022
I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shobha. I knew her as a kind person and a passionate scientist and I know that she will be sorely missed. My condolences to the family.
Ion S Jovin
Work
January 11, 2022
Carmen and John
January 8, 2022
Dear Sid, Shoma, and Purnima, our most sincere condolences on your loss. Shobha was such a great friend and colleague, she will be forever remembered in our hearts. We love you all. Carmen and John
John and Carmen Bigbee
January 8, 2022
I got chances to interact with her twice during the ATVB meetings. I found her as a great scientist with extensive knowledge of lipid biology. He served as a consultant on my NIH K99 grant. I am so shocked by her sad demise. Om Shanti!
Bhupesh Singla
January 7, 2022
I was deeply saddened by the news of Shobha´s passing. Shobha was an outstanding scientist with passion for cardiovascular care and therapy. I was so fortunate to work with her and build a long-term collaboration. I vividly recalled her face lighted up when she was talking about her new findings and the influential impact of her father on her career. Her passing is a big loss to the community. She will be dearly missed.
Hu Yang
Work
January 7, 2022
Hu Yang
January 7, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 7, 2022
Shobha was a wonderful friend and scientist. I always looked forward to running into Shobha at conferences. She was such a positive and encouraging person. She only ever had nice things to say, and I admired that tremendously. Our community has lost a shining light and advocate for science. My sincere condolences to her husband and daughters.
Kathryn Moore
January 6, 2022
Shobha will be greatly missed! I have known her for almost 2 decades as a colleague working in the same scientific field of lipid/lipoprotein research. She was a great scientist, making many seminal contributions in the area. On top of being a great scientist and educator, she was an amazing person. The world needs more people like Shobha, who consistently showed kindness, humility, and wisdom.
Mark Brown
Work
January 6, 2022
OMG Sid! I am so shocked and so sorry. I know I didn't run in to either of you much any more. And since COVID, followed by my retirement last year, I was no longer on campus. Shobha was an amazing person (as you well know) and an outstanding researcher. Know that you and your girls are in my thoughts, and that Shobha will never be forgotten.
Lora Kramer
Work
January 6, 2022
