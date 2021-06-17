SPROUSE, Siobhan Rose, of Goochland, left this world to fly high in another on June 14, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Fred and Shauna Sprouse; her brother, Rafer; grandmother, Josephine Sprouse; fiance', Zakk Nutter; her kids, Kizu, Ronin, Louise and Kiblin; and a large extended family and many friends. Siobhan was smart and funny, with a brilliant, quick mind and a voice to shame many pros. In 30 short years, she touched many souls; always ready to support a friend and love an animal, Siobhan was a genuine spirit. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember when you were pregnant with Siobhan. She left this world far too soon and she will be missed by those who knew her. God bless all of you!
Jan Stevens
June 19, 2021
Stephanie Brown
June 18, 2021
Shauna, Fred, and Rafer, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Siobhan was a beautiful talented young woman. May God bless each of you during this difficult time. Love and prayers...
Stephanie Brown
June 18, 2021
Siobhan was in my 11th grade English class the 1st year I taught in Goochland. I remember her as a wonderfully creative young lady with a beautiful heart. She will be thought of dearly and fondly. Wishing peace to Zac and her family.
Liz Kuhns (Kolbush)
School
June 18, 2021
Shauna, sending my deepest, heartfelt sympathies to you and your family for the loss of your dear Siobhan. May your cherished memories of her sustain you now and forever.
Sandy Mines King
Work
June 18, 2021
Shauna, I am so sorry to hear this. Our daughters were the same age, and I can't imagine the devastation and void this leaves in your heart. Please know I am holding you, and your family, in prayer! God be with you...
Lynn DiChristina
Other
June 18, 2021
Shauna I'm so very sorry. My heart goes out to you and your family. Siobhan was a beautiful lady, and sounds like she was much like you!
Tammy Justice Buerkley
Friend
June 18, 2021
Our thought and prayers are with you. God speed.
Ben Parker
Work
June 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. It is so difficult to lose someone so young.
Beth Taylor (Oliver/Toman , Ge)
Work
June 18, 2021
Shauna and family, I am so sorry to hear this news. My thoughts, prayers and especially my love are with you and your family.
Jamie Tate
Friend
June 18, 2021
Shauna, Fred, Rafer and Zakk: I was so sorry to read about Siobhan's passing in the RT-D this morning. I was her art teacher for her last couple of years at GES. She was a great little artist. Prayers uplifted for her family and friends.
Sandra Barkley
School
June 17, 2021
TKL Products
June 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Donna and Tom Dougherty
Work
June 17, 2021
Our family has always enjoyed the times we have spent with Siobhan and the rest of your family. Though recently we have only had opportunity to get together occasionally, those times spent at Hilda & Steve´s are some of our favorite memories. Please know that our prayers are with you.