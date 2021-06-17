SPROUSE, Siobhan Rose, of Goochland, left this world to fly high in another on June 14, 2021. She is survived by her parents, Fred and Shauna Sprouse; her brother, Rafer; grandmother, Josephine Sprouse; fiance', Zakk Nutter; her kids, Kizu, Ronin, Louise and Kiblin; and a large extended family and many friends. Siobhan was smart and funny, with a brilliant, quick mind and a voice to shame many pros. In 30 short years, she touched many souls; always ready to support a friend and love an animal, Siobhan was a genuine spirit. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.