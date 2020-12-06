Menu
Solomon Robert Wells Jr.
WELLS, Solomon Robert, Jr., 94, of Richmond, departed this life November 27, 2020. Solomon served as a Past Master of King David Masonic Lodge #28. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary T. Wells; parents, Solomon Sr. and Ethel Wells; sister, LaVern Stewart; grandson, Phillip N. Hieskell; and brother-in-law, James Trice Jr. He leaves cherished memories to his daughters, Sylvia Y. Wells (Bernard Griffin) and Danette Hieskell (Phillip Jr.); nephew, Dr. James Trice III; niece, Sheila Stewart; cousin, Jean Williams; sisters-in-law, Ophelia and Gloria Trice; and a host of Masonic Brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains and service at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue. Visitation Monday, December 7, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
