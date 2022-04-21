DONALDSON, Sonia M., 76, of Chesterfield, departed this life April 4, 2022. She was born June 24, 1945 in Saint Ann, Jamaica, West Indies to Wilbur and Millicent Blagrave Gallimore. At an early age, she was adopted and raised by family friends, David and Louise Knight. Sonia was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves cherished memories to her loving children, Nicole Donaldson, Michele Gordon (Dean) and Maurice Gallimore (Lewanda); grandchildren, Dakarai and Donovan Donaldson, Nadia and Ava Gallimore and Aaron Edwards; a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11 a.m. at New Life Outreach International Church, 1005 Turner Rd. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.