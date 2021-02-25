Menu
Sophie Danielle Guillot
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Discount Funerals & Online Cremation
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA
GUILLOT, Sophie Danielle, November 13, 1992 to February 20, 2021.

Our beautiful girl (young woman) is gone.

Sophie was surrounded by loved ones at the time of passing and felt the love being sent to her by so many family members and friends. Words cannot express our sorrow. Our hearts are broken.

Sophie was originally from Charlottesville, Va. and at a young age, moved with her family to Bay St. Louis, Miss. to have the full grandparent experience. By 2nd grade, our family returned to Dinwiddie County, Va., where Sophie completed her education and honed in on nursing. She graduated from Bon Secours School of Nursing and found her work home at St. Francis Hospital, Emergency Department and later, Southside School of Nursing as a clinical educator.

Sophie is survived by her loving father and mother, Mark and Alice Guillot; and adoring sister, Sunni Guillot (fiancé, Jeremy Hayes); and her own fiancé, Joshua Patrick.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Sophie on Saturday, March 6 at Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Va. The doors and hearts will be open at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. We welcome all who knew and loved Sophie to join us in this celebration.

The family is in the process of establishing a scholarship fund, Sophie Guillot, Excellence in Nursing, and will have more details soon.

Please see Sophie's full story at www.MemorialFH.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Discount Funerals & Online Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Kimble Marshall
March 20, 2021
Rhonda Underwood
March 3, 2021
With love, April Wood
March 3, 2021
Sweet Sophie, I will miss you terribly. You were our bright ray of sunshine in the ER. You cared with your whole heart and had such a zest, a strong drive/desire to live your life to the fullest. It's not fair that your journey was cut soo short. The Lord above must have a special project for you up there. Your lasting gift is your beautiful smile and everlasting spirit for us all to cherish. Rest easy now. Love you Sophie.
Bonnie Bolen
March 2, 2021
Our dear, sweet Sophie. We love you so much. The memory of your smile and gentle spirit will always be with us.
Uncle Larry and Aunt Joyce
February 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Sophie sounds like an amazing young woman.
Helen Byerly
February 27, 2021
Rest in peace cousin. So sorry to see you gone. My condolences to my uncle Mark, aunt Alice, and cousin Sunni. Big hug. :(
Christopher M Roghair
February 26, 2021
Sophie was a breath of fresh air with a smile on her face, a positive attitude and a zest for life! She had a variety of friends from all aspects of the community and made an impact during her short lifetime!
Barbara Pittman
February 25, 2021
Sophie! We didn’t get a chance to know you...the real you that so many people loved so much, but some folks we love very much adored everything about you. We are so sorry to hear your time here as ended so soon and more sorry, we never got a chance to enjoy the sweet Sophie we have heard so much about. You will be missed abundantly. Praying for Josh and all those who loved you the most!
Billy & Jess Hall
Acquaintance
February 25, 2021
We lost an angel. Always kind and sweet and willing to help anyone. Her awesome spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
Margie Mayfield(Aunt Margie)
February 25, 2021
Sweet Sophie, We will never forget all the good times at St. Francis! You were always smiling and willing to help. We were so proud of you for chasing your dreams, and know you touched so many lives as a nurse. We are praying for peace and comfort for your family. Rest easy, love.
Robin & Jake Wilcox
February 25, 2021
