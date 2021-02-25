Sophie! We didn’t get a chance to know you...the real you that so many people loved so much, but some folks we love very much adored everything about you. We are so sorry to hear your time here as ended so soon and more sorry, we never got a chance to enjoy the sweet Sophie we have heard so much about. You will be missed abundantly. Praying for Josh and all those who loved you the most!

Billy & Jess Hall Acquaintance February 25, 2021