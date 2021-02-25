GUILLOT, Sophie Danielle, November 13, 1992 to February 20, 2021.
Our beautiful girl (young woman) is gone.
Sophie was surrounded by loved ones at the time of passing and felt the love being sent to her by so many family members and friends. Words cannot express our sorrow. Our hearts are broken.
Sophie was originally from Charlottesville, Va. and at a young age, moved with her family to Bay St. Louis, Miss. to have the full grandparent experience. By 2nd grade, our family returned to Dinwiddie County, Va., where Sophie completed her education and honed in on nursing. She graduated from Bon Secours School of Nursing and found her work home at St. Francis Hospital, Emergency Department and later, Southside School of Nursing as a clinical educator.
Sophie is survived by her loving father and mother, Mark and Alice Guillot; and adoring sister, Sunni Guillot (fiancé, Jeremy Hayes); and her own fiancé, Joshua Patrick.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Sophie on Saturday, March 6 at Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, Va. The doors and hearts will be open at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. We welcome all who knew and loved Sophie to join us in this celebration.
The family is in the process of establishing a scholarship fund, Sophie Guillot, Excellence in Nursing, and will have more details soon.
Please see Sophie's full story at www.MemorialFH.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.