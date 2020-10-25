Menu
NICKOLAOU, Soula S., passed into God's hands on October 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Nickolas. Soula is survived by her children, Lisa, Alki Nickolaou and George Nickolaou; son-in-law, Robert; daughter-in-law, Monica; and two grandchildren, Nastacia and Katarina. A memorial will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, October 26, at Affinity Funeral Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23294
