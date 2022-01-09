MIDDLETON, Spence Gray, age 61, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on December 6, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Richard Arthur Middleton and Janet Gray Wiber Middleton. He is survived by a twin brother, Scott Wiber Middleton; an older brother and sister-in-law, Brig. Gen. Richard Ober Middleton II and Debra Dyer Middleton and their four children, Molly Renee Middleton, Morgan Paige Middleton, Richard Arthur Middleton II and Ryan Dyer Middleton.
Spence was a graduate of VCU and an ardent basketball fan. While at VCU, he was a founding member of Phi Delta Omega fraternity.
In 2004, Spence's creative, entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish dGray's Furniture in a garage, where he began restoring and refinishing furniture. As his reputation grew, companies such as the Federal Reserve Bank, The Jefferson Hotel, Owens and Minor, The Tobacco Company, along with many others sought out his services. He also worked with over 3,000 Virginia families and others as far away as California. Spence was a genuine and kind man who never forgot his humble beginning. He treated each customer's piece of furniture as if it was his own family's heirloom, enjoying the challenge of restoring the piece to the customer's precious memory.
His other great love was his various cats over his lifetime, particularly the rescue kittens he adopted from local shelters. The family asks that anyone wanting to honor Spence's life and his impact on them please do so by making a gift to the Richmond SPCA or other local animal shelters.
Due to COVID concerns, a small, private service was held shortly after his death.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Scott and Rich: So very sorry to read this. So many fond memories shared with the Middleton Family. Would love to hear from you again. ([email protected]) Prayers for peace for all.
Joan Wright
January 21, 2022
So sorry to learn that Spence is gone! Memories of him are bright!
Though I´ve moved out of state and we had not been in touch in recent years, I´ve considered him a dear friend since we first met in 2002.
I was just thinking of him fondly as I was going through some of my father´s possessions and remembered what a tremendous help he was to me in cleaning out the attic where most of those things had been stored, with care and gentle respect, and his willingness to take and put to good use some of the tools.
I am a much better person for having known Spence and will always be grateful.
Condolences to the family and his beloved cats as well.