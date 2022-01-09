MIDDLETON, Spence Gray, age 61, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on December 6, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Richard Arthur Middleton and Janet Gray Wiber Middleton. He is survived by a twin brother, Scott Wiber Middleton; an older brother and sister-in-law, Brig. Gen. Richard Ober Middleton II and Debra Dyer Middleton and their four children, Molly Renee Middleton, Morgan Paige Middleton, Richard Arthur Middleton II and Ryan Dyer Middleton.



Spence was a graduate of VCU and an ardent basketball fan. While at VCU, he was a founding member of Phi Delta Omega fraternity.



In 2004, Spence's creative, entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish dGray's Furniture in a garage, where he began restoring and refinishing furniture. As his reputation grew, companies such as the Federal Reserve Bank, The Jefferson Hotel, Owens and Minor, The Tobacco Company, along with many others sought out his services. He also worked with over 3,000 Virginia families and others as far away as California. Spence was a genuine and kind man who never forgot his humble beginning. He treated each customer's piece of furniture as if it was his own family's heirloom, enjoying the challenge of restoring the piece to the customer's precious memory.



His other great love was his various cats over his lifetime, particularly the rescue kittens he adopted from local shelters. The family asks that anyone wanting to honor Spence's life and his impact on them please do so by making a gift to the Richmond SPCA or other local animal shelters.



Due to COVID concerns, a small, private service was held shortly after his death.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.