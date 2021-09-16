Menu
Spencer Keen Ellington
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Douglas S. Freeman High School
ELLINGTON, Spencer Keen, "Sled," passed away at the age of 56 on September 2, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Spencer had a huge love for education. He graduated from Freeman High School in 1982 and completed his undergraduate degree at The College of Charleston and received his master's in education, specializing in biology at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He was also pursuing his doctorate as well. Spencer spent several years teaching before working as a consultant for CPO Science. He had a huge passion for family, music, art, anything on the water and was a big kid at heart. Over the years, he acquired the nickname "Uncle Beach" by his great-nephew. He was the best uncle you could have ever asked for, as his nephew and niece spent many summers in Florida exploring and learning. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sumner; stepfather, James Sumner; father, Samuel Keen Ellington Jr.; stepmother, Debora Ellington; sister, Windy Aleshire; brother, Stuart Ellington; niece, Holly Windle; nephew, Jay Windle; sister, Megan Driver; brother, Sam Ellington; stepsister, Sandy Myers; and friend, Mark Rex.

A private gathering will be held on the beach in Florida .

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Biology Department at The Citadel, care of The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, S.C. 29409, or securely online at foundation.citadel.edu/Ellington.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To all who love Spencer. There was no dull moment, no day that didn´t have some laughter, no time that was ever lost as your friend- we picked up right where we left off. I treasure a million memories x2. The impact you had on my life is something I was lucky enough to share with you- I am grateful for the time , reassurance, love and guidance that you instilled in my life. I see you in lots of places and I always will. Thank you for showing me how to live without fear. I will continue telling our fun stories and I´ll hold dearly in my heart - wherever you are -the metaphysical freedom mixing with the joy of everything that we don´t know on this side of the world. Go find your pup Ashley and continue your light Love, Langleya- mandrea. Ah so many laughs
Andrea Langley
September 19, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of your passing. Been almost 40 years since our wedding where you stepped in and lit the alter candles because the groomsmen messed up. Rest peacefully, see you on the other side.
Jill & Malcolm Page
School
September 18, 2021
So sorry re: Sled. All his wonderful family are in my prayers! Carol
Carol Y. Beard
September 17, 2021
Spencer, the memories that we shared will last a lifetime. You were a fun, brilliant, and curious individual who will always have a place in my heart. Love you, Mark
Mark R. Rex
September 17, 2021
I'm heartbroken, and shocked. Ralph & I have were lucky to come winter at Spencer's beautiful home the last 10 years. We have so many great memories of St Pete Beach. He was kind, fun and generous and I will miss him beyond words. My condolences to his family, he was a wonderful friend. Rest in peace Spencer. Love you.
Patricia Tenaglia
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sled, you will be missed very much by your Richmond Virginia friends. Rest with the angels my friend..
Molly Purcell
September 16, 2021
