ELLINGTON, Spencer Keen, "Sled," passed away at the age of 56 on September 2, 2021 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Spencer had a huge love for education. He graduated from Freeman High School in 1982 and completed his undergraduate degree at The College of Charleston and received his master's in education, specializing in biology at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He was also pursuing his doctorate as well. Spencer spent several years teaching before working as a consultant for CPO Science. He had a huge passion for family, music, art, anything on the water and was a big kid at heart. Over the years, he acquired the nickname "Uncle Beach" by his great-nephew. He was the best uncle you could have ever asked for, as his nephew and niece spent many summers in Florida exploring and learning. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sumner; stepfather, James Sumner; father, Samuel Keen Ellington Jr.; stepmother, Debora Ellington; sister, Windy Aleshire; brother, Stuart Ellington; niece, Holly Windle; nephew, Jay Windle; sister, Megan Driver; brother, Sam Ellington; stepsister, Sandy Myers; and friend, Mark Rex.
A private gathering will be held on the beach in Florida .
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Biology Department at The Citadel, care of The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, S.C. 29409, or securely online at foundation.citadel.edu/Ellington
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.