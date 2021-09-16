To all who love Spencer. There was no dull moment, no day that didn´t have some laughter, no time that was ever lost as your friend- we picked up right where we left off. I treasure a million memories x2. The impact you had on my life is something I was lucky enough to share with you- I am grateful for the time , reassurance, love and guidance that you instilled in my life. I see you in lots of places and I always will. Thank you for showing me how to live without fear. I will continue telling our fun stories and I´ll hold dearly in my heart - wherever you are -the metaphysical freedom mixing with the joy of everything that we don´t know on this side of the world. Go find your pup Ashley and continue your light Love, Langleya- mandrea. Ah so many laughs

Andrea Langley September 19, 2021