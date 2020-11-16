JONES, Stanislaus Mahogany, of Richmond, departed this life November 5, 2020. She is survived by two sisters, Bettie Johnson and Mary Warden; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. November 18, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2020.