BOSHER, Stanley L., 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Louise Grubbs Bosher; and sister, Audrey Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Clara Harris Bosher; nephew, Mike Tyler (Janet); niece, Linda Latimer; a very special friend that was more like a son, Tommy Cecil; as well as numerous extended family members. Stanley spent his entire life farming. He enjoyed spending time tending to his bees with his special helper, Lourdes Piner. Stanley was an active lifelong member of Gethsemane Church of Christ, having spent decades as a Sunday school teacher. Funeral services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Oak Hill Christian Camp, 8451 Oak Hill Camp Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.