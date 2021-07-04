Menu
Stanley L. Bosher
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
BOSHER, Stanley L., 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Louise Grubbs Bosher; and sister, Audrey Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Clara Harris Bosher; nephew, Mike Tyler (Janet); niece, Linda Latimer; a very special friend that was more like a son, Tommy Cecil; as well as numerous extended family members. Stanley spent his entire life farming. He enjoyed spending time tending to his bees with his special helper, Lourdes Piner. Stanley was an active lifelong member of Gethsemane Church of Christ, having spent decades as a Sunday school teacher. Funeral services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, will be held 12 noon Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Oak Hill Christian Camp, 8451 Oak Hill Camp Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gethsemane Church of Christ
5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, VA
Jul
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Gethsemane Church of Christ
5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stanley was a very good neighbor. Always enjoyed working for him pulling watermelons in the summer as a youngster. Busting one every now & then to eat was so good. And never to forget how awesome those Bologna sandwiches for lunch were ! My heart goes out to all of his family & friends.
Bobby Wright
July 6, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Stanley Bosher's passing. I have always had a lot of respect for him, and always appreciated the wisdom gathered from his Sunday School lessons. Will miss him, but know I will see him again one glorious day.
James Lipscombe
July 6, 2021
