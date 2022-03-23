BOUMA, Stanley W., 84 years old, passed away on Saturday, March 19 in peace, surrounded by his loved ones, singing his favorite hymns. He was born August 9, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960 as a hospital corpsman.
He is survived by his children, Brenda Mahone (Daniel), Mike (Lisa), Chris (Cheryl); and was preceded in death by wife, Nancy; and daughter, Michelle.
His grandchildren are Rachael, Jordan, Kimberly, Zachary, Danielle and Madison; and he had several great-grandchildren and many treasured nieces and nephews. He loved his Savior first and foremost, he studied The Bible daily, he loved spending time with his family, he loved farming, he loved the great outdoors, he loved fishing with his sons, he had a heart for helping others and spending time with his bride of 64 years. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday, March 26, 2022 between 1 and 2:30 p.m. at Gwathmey Baptist Church at 11232 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005. A combined Celebration of Life service will immediately follow for Stanley and Nancy, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.