Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley W. Bouma
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gwathmey Baptist Church
Send Flowers
BOUMA, Stanley W., 84 years old, passed away on Saturday, March 19 in peace, surrounded by his loved ones, singing his favorite hymns. He was born August 9, 1937 in Rockford, Illinois. He enlisted in the Navy in 1960 as a hospital corpsman.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Mahone (Daniel), Mike (Lisa), Chris (Cheryl); and was preceded in death by wife, Nancy; and daughter, Michelle.

His grandchildren are Rachael, Jordan, Kimberly, Zachary, Danielle and Madison; and he had several great-grandchildren and many treasured nieces and nephews. He loved his Savior first and foremost, he studied The Bible daily, he loved spending time with his family, he loved farming, he loved the great outdoors, he loved fishing with his sons, he had a heart for helping others and spending time with his bride of 64 years. Family will receive friends and family on Saturday, March 26, 2022 between 1 and 2:30 p.m. at Gwathmey Baptist Church at 11232 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005. A combined Celebration of Life service will immediately follow for Stanley and Nancy, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Gwathmey Baptist Church
11232 Gwathmey Church Road, Ashland, VA
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.