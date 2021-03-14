COGHILL, Stanley Trible, 87, of Tappahannock, peacefully departed this life on March 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wives, Anne Louis Owens Coghill and Arlene Jordan Coghill. He is survived by his children, Tracy Ferguson (Brooks) and Travis Coghill (Bettina); and his beloved grandson, Blake Coghill. Stanley served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from the Virginia ABC Board as a manager. He had a passion for his land in Mt. Landing and continued to enjoy farming. He was a kind and gentle man that loved his family and would always offer a helping hand to others. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Howertons Baptist Church, 3875 Essex Mill Road, Dunnsville, Va. 22454. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howertons Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 224, Millers Tavern, Va. 23115.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.