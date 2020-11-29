PAULEY, Stanley Frank, passed away in his home peacefully at the age of 93, on Friday, November 20, 2020, with his beloved wife, Dorothy by his side. Until several weeks ago, he had remained engaged in the daily activities of Carpenter Co., which he led for more than 40 years. Stan was a character and commanded almost every room in which he was to be found. He was the center of gravity and focused attention like no other person. He was also a great animal lover. Several terriers passed through the household during his life, the last being Dufferin. Besides Dorothy, Dufferin may have been the love of his life. It was thought that each terrier, beginning with MacDuff (along with Stan) would walk his daughters down the aisle if there were to be a wedding ceremony. That's how key his pups were to family life. In addition, he and Dorothy spent much time in their glass sunroom and watched hummingbirds at the feeder just outside as well as other animals in their yard that was situated along a creek. When Stan was sitting in his chair recliner, he would move his feet up and down if he was engaged. One daughter dubbed him "Mr. Happy Feet." He was very dedicated to his mother, Anna. Many card games were played at her kitchen table. And he enjoyed her cooking immensely. Later, he enjoyed eating meals based on his mother's recipes. When his Mom became ill, he phoned her every night which showed his commitment to her and his recognition of all she had sacrificed for him. He came to Richmond in September of 1954 to join what was then known as E.R. Carpenter Company as a plant manager, moving his young family from Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Richmond later that Fall. For the next 66 years, he was closely involved in every aspect of the company. After he became its Chairman and CEO, he led Carpenter Co. to become the premier urethane foam manufacturer in the world. Throughout his career, he was devoted to ensuring Carpenter Co. would continue as an independent, privately held company, overseeing its growth and diversification and investing in the facilities and equipment that kept the company the industry leader. Brad Beauchamp, the current President and CEO of Carpenter Co. said "The term visionary is often overused, but in the case of Stan, it would be a completely accurate description. He was one of the true giants in our industry." His energy and devotion to Carpenter Co. never wavered. He took enormous pleasure in watching the company grow. In his undergraduate studies, he was a distinguished scholar of the University of Manitoba in Canada, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. A true intellectual, he was a voracious reader, taught himself a number of foreign languages and was active in a wide variety of civic and community organizations. He cared a great deal about his adopted hometown of Richmond and contributed to a number of local and regional organizations. He served on the Boards of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, the University of Richmond, Sheltering Arms Hospital and Sheltering Arms Foundation and Hampden-Sydney College. He was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership fraternity and was awarded an honorary degree from the University of Richmond. He served as a founding director of the School of Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University. Also, the Pauley Family Foundation was established by Stanley and Dorothy Pauley. It supports a broad range of charitable purposes in the Richmond region, with a focus on education, health and human services. Because he was fascinated by the possibilities offered by advanced research on heart disease, he focused intently on the Pauley Heart Center in the VCU Medical Center. This organization is considered a national leader in heart health. Mindful of his roots, the Stanley Pauley Engineering Building at the University of Manitoba is a state-of-the-art facility providing cutting-edge education and research in all aspects of engineering. In addition, new generations of students will benefit from his investment in the Pauley Science Center currently under construction at Hampden-Sydney College. In 2013, Stan and Dorothy were awarded the Architecture Medal for Virginia Service by the Virginia chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The award acknowledges the huge impact the Foundation had on construction and improving the physical environment of Virginia. Stan and his wife, Dorothy, traveled the world together often on Carpenter Co. trips, experiencing different cultures and cuisines. He also traveled the world with his daughter, Lorna and her partner, Bob. These were trips of a lifetime. Early in his career, Stan became certified as a pilot and traveled for business and pleasure—sometimes with his family for holidays. We always felt safe, and he was an excellent pilot. He could often be heard saying "Cessna 9456 x-ray, over" into the speaker when talking with an air traffic controller. In one incident, he landed at the wrong airport which happened to be a military base. Initially greeted by a jeep full of soldiers with guns, it was recognized by all that a mistake had been made and the small plane was cleared for take-off. Stan was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1927. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Anna; and by his brother, Ed. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy, of whom he once wrote, she "brought love, grace, and beauty into my life." He also is survived by his two daughters, Katharine Pauley Hickok (Gene) of Richmond, Va. and Lorna Pauley Jordan (Bob Boggess) of Seattle, Wash.; his two grandchildren, Kate Hickok Stark (Bryan) of Richmond, Va. and Adam Hickok (Taylor) of Richmond, Va.; and four great-grandchildren, Anderson, Sylvia, Mallory and Genevieve Stark. Also, he was close to his nephew, Don (Darlene); and his many nieces and nephews in Canada. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent physicians and nurses at VCU Medical Center who worked tirelessly to support Stan over the years, particularly during the recent months. Also, we so appreciate the wonderful people of SeniorBridge who cared for Stan and Dorothy during these last few years of their lives—in particular, nurse and care manager, Regina; and caregivers, Rose, JoAnne, Aretta and Alba. Bliley's Funeral Home is serving the family. There are many others who have been involved, and we are thankful to all of them. Stan did not want to have a service. But, if so desired, please direct donations in his memory to the Richmond Animal League or the Richmond SPCA as a tribute to his love of and commitment to animals.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.