CAREY, Mr. Stanley Gordon, age 93, died peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Leland and Velma Carey; sister, Elizabeth Carey; and his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Riddell Carey. He is survived by his five children, Steve Carey (Donna), Linda Kirchner, Eileen Remppies (Gus), Susan Knight (Dennis Crossley) and William (Lisa). He was an amazing and proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of seven.



Born on May 3, 1927, in Burlington, Vermont, he would serve in the United States Coast Guard and attend the University of Vermont before marrying his high school sweetheart, Nancy, in 1947. They would later move to Jacksonville, Fla., to start their family and begin his 40-plus-year career with CIT Corporation. Florida was also where he began his professional barbershop quartet career singing with the Florida Keys. Whenever possible, Stan also loved boating and being on the water. He would follow both of these passions well into his 80s.



The consummate businessman, he was promoted to Regional Vice President for CIT in the mid '60s, and moved his family to Richmond, Va., where he would later retire. Upon retirement, he and Nancy moved to Smith Mountain Lake, Va., where they lived for 17 years before returning to Richmond to enjoy their grandkids.



Throughout his life, Mr. Carey was a faithful Christian servant. He was a longtime congregational leader of Christ Lutheran Church in Richmond, where he served as President of Council, sang beautifully in the choir and was known for organizing meaningful and fun fellowship events. While living at Smith Mountain Lake in 1992, he and his wife, Nancy, founded and grew Lake Christian Ministries which today provides food, clothing and financial assistance to over 1,000 area households.



His top priority was instilling loving family values. Whether with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren or with his beloved Supper Club friends, he was adored as a caring patriarch. Always the life of the party, Stan often had others in stitches with his incredible sense of humor. An amazing self-taught musician, he would often lead group sing-alongs either from his piano or organ.



Family and close friends will hold a Celebration of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to either Christ Lutheran Church in Richmond, Va. or Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2020.