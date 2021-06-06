WRIGHT, Stanley D., Jr., 62, of Amelia, departed this life on June 1, 2021. Stan is survived by his wife, Sandra Barnard Wright; mother, Mary Wright; children, Bobby Shortridge (Robin), Melissa Ringer (Chris), Lee Sanford, Forrest Sanford (Tatum) and Joni Sanford; and grandchildren, Jacob Yost and Megan Shortridge. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and extended family members, including beloved cousin, Nancy Palmer; as well as close friend, Gary Nester. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley D. Wright Sr.; and brother, Glenn Wright. Stan was a lifelong business owner and enjoyed driving and working on his trucks. Stan loved hunting, fishing and Pittsburgh Steelers football. His smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends on June 12, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. for an open house Celebration of Life located at 5510 Bolling Quarter Road, Powhatan, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.