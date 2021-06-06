WRIGHT, Stanley D., Jr., 62, of Amelia, departed this life on June 1, 2021. Stan is survived by his wife, Sandra Barnard Wright; mother, Mary Wright; children, Bobby Shortridge (Robin), Melissa Ringer (Chris), Lee Sanford, Forrest Sanford (Tatum) and Joni Sanford; and grandchildren, Jacob Yost and Megan Shortridge. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and extended family members, including beloved cousin, Nancy Palmer; as well as close friend, Gary Nester. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley D. Wright Sr.; and brother, Glenn Wright. Stan was a lifelong business owner and enjoyed driving and working on his trucks. Stan loved hunting, fishing and Pittsburgh Steelers football. His smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends on June 12, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. for an open house Celebration of Life located at 5510 Bolling Quarter Road, Powhatan, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathryn & Don Yost
Family
June 10, 2021
Eubank Trucks Inc
June 7, 2021
I looked forward to seeing and talking to Stan when he brought corn to us. He always had a smile on his face and a great story to tell. We will miss you at Tyson, R.I.P. my friend.
Mickey Bowler
Work
June 7, 2021
sissy my heart is broken and this is hard to believe
Stan the man will be greatly missed and never forgotten
he gain his wings and now hes our angel until we see him on the other side.. if there is ever anything I can do just let me know.. In my thoughts and prayers. hugs and love ya
christine thompson
Friend
June 6, 2021
We had good time fishing together. Stanley was always smiling and a pretty funny guy! Shocking news of his passing! R.I.P. Stan!
Danny Johnson
Friend
June 5, 2021
