Stefanie Irene Burroughs Jenkins
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
JENKINS, Mrs. Stefanie Irene Burroughs, 74, of Richmond, born September 2, 1947, has gone to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Survived by her three children, David Ray Jr. and wife, Celeste', Donna Conrad and Daryl and wife, Julie; three grandchildren, Wade, Calista and Amber; five sisters, three brothers and 20 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donate to secure.riversideonline.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s been a whole year already, a part of me still can´t believe you´re with the lord, a part of me also really wants to play monopoly with you right now haha. I miss you every day and hope you´re having the time of your life up in heaven I love you grandma J..
Amber Conrad
December 15, 2021
I am glad your earthly battle is over. I love Donna and Amber very much!
Nancy Morrison
Friend
December 17, 2020
She was my friend since birth. She is missed.
Kenneth J Boykin Boykin
December 17, 2020
No amount of words will express how much I love you Grandma J, I already miss playing monopoly with you and watching hallmark. I´ll never forget our trip to the beach with mom, I love you.
Amber Conrad
December 17, 2020
Mom, I will truly miss your smile!! I will never forget our trip that took us to your 2 favorite places(The Mountains and Beach) in one day. We journey this trip of COPD together and I promised you I would stay with you till the end. I did! You now have your wings and you are free of all pain. I will always Cherish this time I spent with you. I love you Mom.
Donna Conrad
December 16, 2020
