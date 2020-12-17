Mom, I will truly miss your smile!! I will never forget our trip that took us to your 2 favorite places(The Mountains and Beach) in one day. We journey this trip of COPD together and I promised you I would stay with you till the end. I did! You now have your wings and you are free of all pain. I will always Cherish this time I spent with you. I love you Mom.

Donna Conrad December 16, 2020