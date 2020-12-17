JENKINS, Mrs. Stefanie Irene Burroughs, 74, of Richmond, born September 2, 1947, has gone to be with the Lord on December 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Survived by her three children, David Ray Jr. and wife, Celeste', Donna Conrad and Daryl and wife, Julie; three grandchildren, Wade, Calista and Amber; five sisters, three brothers and 20 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donate to secure.riversideonline.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.