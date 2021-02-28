SAUNDERS, Mr. Stephan Leigh Sr., We remember Stephan as a Renaissance man: artist, teacher, veteran, poet, musician, luthier, piano technician, Richmond native, friend and family patriarch. We tragically lost Stephan, 71, to the coronavirus on February 8, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Alice Shaker; three siblings, five children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three daughters-in-law and four cats. The family will hold a private ceremony in Maymont to honor his life. We expect Stephan to be listening nearby, without a doubt, playing the guitar.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
I met Steve when introduced by my husband Alan. Steve had been his best friend from high school, and what friends they were! As I got to know Steve better I was impressed with his intelligence on a wide range of topics. Fortunately for Alan and I we got to visit with him on several occasions, some of the most memorable being his visits with us to our vacation home in Beaufort, SC. On one of those visits, he brought his piano tuning tools and tuned my piano. In all the years of having a piano tuned, I had NEVER had one sound so good. But most remarkable was the fact that the piano stayed perfectly tuned for nearly 8 years before it needed retuning. Steve was one of the Greats!
Veronica MacDonald
Friend
February 22, 2022
I'm heartbroken. Stephan was a great friend. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. The world is less for Stephan's passing. Godspeed
Guy Sharpless
March 9, 2021
He will be greatly missed. A true friend and "brother" from City Point.
Rick Jones
Friend
March 2, 2021
Veronica MacDonald
March 2, 2021
Only gone for a moment. We will see you again.
Veronica MacDonald
March 2, 2021
Gregory Kenley
Friend
March 1, 2021
Gregory Kenley
Friend
March 1, 2021
Gregory Kenley
Friend
March 1, 2021
I have a decade of experience with Stephan helping us solve problems. Meet Stephan at his "office" which was always a morning coffee shop. He will be missed.
Gregory Kenley
Friend
March 1, 2021
Your family will forever miss you!
Karen Saunders
March 1, 2021
Many prayers to the family!
Keep your head up Stephan & Aaron!