I met Steve when introduced by my husband Alan. Steve had been his best friend from high school, and what friends they were! As I got to know Steve better I was impressed with his intelligence on a wide range of topics. Fortunately for Alan and I we got to visit with him on several occasions, some of the most memorable being his visits with us to our vacation home in Beaufort, SC. On one of those visits, he brought his piano tuning tools and tuned my piano. In all the years of having a piano tuned, I had NEVER had one sound so good. But most remarkable was the fact that the piano stayed perfectly tuned for nearly 8 years before it needed retuning. Steve was one of the Greats!

Veronica MacDonald Friend February 22, 2022