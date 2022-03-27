Menu
Stephanie N. Calhoun
CALHOUN, Stephanie N., 31, of Chesterfield, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Francis Calhoun; and is survived by her parents, Joe and Cynthia Calhoun; brother, Joe Calhoun (Becky); nephew, JJ; and niece, Brynna Katherine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832, where the family will receive friends from 10:15 to 11 a.m., followed by interment in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
