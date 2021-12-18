Menu
Stephanie Simulcik Flowers
FLOWERS, Stephanie Simulcik, 68, of Woodford, died suddenly Friday, December 10, 2021. Stephanie was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Annunciation. She had worked for the Caroline Progress and Carter Printing Company. She was the widow of Coleman R. "Sonny" Flowers Jr. She is survived by her sister, Catherine Simulcik Pray (David); stepson, Coleman Lloyd Flowers; six nephews, D. Scott Pray (Susy), Dan Lough (Rebecca), Joshua Simulcik (Melissa); Jason Simulcik (Kathy), Brian Flowers and Ryan Flowers; niece, Heather Pray Jones (Thomas); four great-nephews, Jose' Calil, Daniel Lough, Winston Lough, Bentley Simulcik; great-niece, Victoria Pray. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick D. Simulcik; and a sister-in-law, Jennifer G. Flowers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Mary of the Annunciation. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will be said 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 11306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, Va. 22501. Burial will follow at the Simulcik family cemetery, 8261 Paige Road, Woodford. The family will assemble for a reception at St. Mary of the Annunciation following interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation. Sign register book online storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Rosary
11:45a.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation
11306 Ladysmith Road, Ladysmith, VA
Dec
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation
VA
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Annunciation
VA
