BOWE, Stephen Ignatius, 57, of Henrico County, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Steve is survived by his loving fiancee', Lyndsey Cosner; sons, Miller, Robbie and Dennis; godson, Sean Harris; his mother, Mary Ellen Bowe; his brother, Robert; and sisters, Karyl Leigh Megaw and Kristine Featherston; and many other dear family and devoted friends. Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert Looby Bowe. Born in Charleston, S.C. and raised in Richmond, Steve had a lifelong passion for the Dallas Cowboys, a great love of history and strong ties with the community of Avon, N.C., where he loved to fish. Steve worked for many years for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and he previously co-owned Bogart's Restaurant at Forest and Ridge, with his wife, Caroline Turner Bowe, who passed away in 2007. His family extends their appreciation for the compassionate care extended by the oncology specialists at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held among family and friends in December at his house in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henrico, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.