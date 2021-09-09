BOWE, Stephen Ignatius, 57, of Henrico County, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Steve is survived by his loving fiancee', Lyndsey Cosner; sons, Miller, Robbie and Dennis; godson, Sean Harris; his mother, Mary Ellen Bowe; his brother, Robert; and sisters, Karyl Leigh Megaw and Kristine Featherston; and many other dear family and devoted friends. Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert Looby Bowe. Born in Charleston, S.C. and raised in Richmond, Steve had a lifelong passion for the Dallas Cowboys, a great love of history and strong ties with the community of Avon, N.C., where he loved to fish. Steve worked for many years for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and he previously co-owned Bogart's Restaurant at Forest and Ridge, with his wife, Caroline Turner Bowe, who passed away in 2007. His family extends their appreciation for the compassionate care extended by the oncology specialists at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. A celebration of his life will be held among family and friends in December at his house in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henrico, Va.
I was sad to hear of Steve's passing. He was a good person, my former manager. Steve was a calming influence. He stayed on the rail when everyone else went off it. His humor, funny stories and quick wit helped warm and humanize a sometimes featureless landscape. I will miss him, as will all who knew him.
Hank Williamson
September 16, 2021
Steve was a bright and dedicated colleague, one with whom I feel privileged to have worked and gotten to know a bit. I am so very sorry for his family's loss.
He will be missed.
Gerry C
Work
September 13, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. May you find peace and comfort in time.
Jami Young
Other
September 10, 2021
Steve was a great colleague and wonderful mentor. I will miss our talks and his wisdom. We send prayers to his boys, fiancé and family.
Joe U
Work
September 9, 2021
I offer my condolences to the family, and he will be really missed by so many! I have such good memories of him over the years. Rest In Peace until we meet again!
Robin Mayo
Friend
September 9, 2021
Steve was such a wonderful person and I am blessed to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to the family.
Savy Phorn
Work
September 9, 2021
I count myself lucky to have worked with Steve. He was always willing to help with a cheerful personality. He will be missed. Heaven has gotten a good Angel. Condolences and prayers.
Dina M.
Work
September 9, 2021
"God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Condolences and prayers.
C Lin
Work
September 9, 2021
Steve was an awesome person and a wonderful colleague. He always had a sense of humor and helped whenever he saw a need. He will be missed.
Lisa F.
September 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you and your family. I am honored that I had the opportunity to work with Steve for several years and will miss him.