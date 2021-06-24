BROTHERS, Stephen Raymond, 77, of Richmond, Va., son of the late David and Miriam Brothers, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Ellen L. Brothers; his daughter, Hilary Valentine; his son, Matthew Brothers (Laura); his stepdaughters, Laurie Janus (Todd LaMaskin) and Beth Janus (Seth Lieberman); grandchildren, Aaron, Ellie, Noa, Brooks, David, Nami, Joel, Zekie, Manu and Rachel; his sister, Janet Wolf (Alan); and his brother, Alan Brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was raised in Baltimore, Md. He graduated from City College High School and the University of Virginia, where he was on the lacrosse team. Steve moved to Richmond in 1983 to be with Ellen. Steve began his long career in the electronics business working for his father in Baltimore. He later became president of Apex Electronics, where he had the opportunity to travel to Asia many times. Steve was always fun to be around. He was an avid sailor, loved fishing and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He always had a joke and a story for whomever would listen. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Hebrew Cemetery, North Fourth Street and Hospital Street in Richmond, Va. Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society
, cancer.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.