Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Raymond Brothers
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
BROTHERS, Stephen Raymond, 77, of Richmond, Va., son of the late David and Miriam Brothers, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Ellen L. Brothers; his daughter, Hilary Valentine; his son, Matthew Brothers (Laura); his stepdaughters, Laurie Janus (Todd LaMaskin) and Beth Janus (Seth Lieberman); grandchildren, Aaron, Ellie, Noa, Brooks, David, Nami, Joel, Zekie, Manu and Rachel; his sister, Janet Wolf (Alan); and his brother, Alan Brothers; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was raised in Baltimore, Md. He graduated from City College High School and the University of Virginia, where he was on the lacrosse team. Steve moved to Richmond in 1983 to be with Ellen. Steve began his long career in the electronics business working for his father in Baltimore. He later became president of Apex Electronics, where he had the opportunity to travel to Asia many times. Steve was always fun to be around. He was an avid sailor, loved fishing and enjoyed cooking for friends and family. He always had a joke and a story for whomever would listen. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25 at Hebrew Cemetery, North Fourth Street and Hospital Street in Richmond, Va. Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, cancer.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hebrew Cemetery
North Fourth Street and Hospital Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Steve will always be my brother in my heart.
Patti Perskie
Friend
June 30, 2021
Dear Ellen, so sorry to hear of your loss. Steve was a good man.
Paula Margolis
Friend
June 25, 2021
Ellen, Matthew and family, I am so sorry to hear this news. Steve was a wonderful and thoughtful man. He was also fun to talk with - note - I am still telling the last joke he told me. Always gets a laugh. Steve will be missed and remembered. I pray for Peace to come quickly to you and family. With heartfelt condolences David Cecil
David Cecil
Friend
June 24, 2021
Ellen, Matthew and family, I am sorry for Steve's passing. He was a wonderful and thoughtful man. Always fun to talk with..and note I am still telling the last joke he told me. Steve will be missed and remembered. I pray for Peace to come quickly to you and your family. With heartfelt condolences, David
David Cecil
Friend
June 24, 2021
Eric and I send heartfelt condolences to you and your family. We remember Steve´s wonderful stories and sense of humor.
Sara Blank Gilbert
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Steve Brothers. He was a wonderful man! Ellen, I send you hugs and prayers.
Arlene Litton Opengart
Friend
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results