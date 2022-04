CREWE, Stephen, Sr., age 60, of Charles City, Va., suddenly departed this life Sunday, March 14, 2021. Public viewing 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at Bland Funeral Home Chapel, Petersburg, Va. Graveside service 2 p.m. March 22, at Gilfield Baptist Church, Charles City, Va. Rev. James Johnson officiating.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.