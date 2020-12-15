Menu
Stephen Dwayne Doane Jr.
1993 - 2020
BORN
1993
DIED
2020
DOANE, Stephen Dwayne "DJ", Jr., passed away suddenly the evening of December 11, 2020, from complications of Type 1 Diabetes at 27 years old. Born July 15, 1993, he was raised in Hanover and graduated from Lee Davis High School in 2011, where he was a proud football player. DJ was preceded in death by his sisters, Alyssa Jane Doane, who passed away in 2013 from CF, and Makayla Gregory who passed away earlier this year. He never forgot the outpouring of love for the family with a home makeover (Alyssa's wish) in 2009 by the Hanover community. DJ is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Christal Doane; sister, Shayna Helms; grandparents, Robert and Debbie Bradshaw, Steve and Janice Doane, Nancy Ross, Debbie Helms and Robin Saunders; aunts and uncles, Landon and Bridget Doane, Robbie and Rose Bradshaw, Nancy-Wren Bradshaw, Pamela and Melvin Haynes, Angela Epps and David Sheffer, Kara Houchins, James Stanley and Matt Houchins. DJ loved family celebrations, time at the beach, fishing and spending time with his sidekicks, Dwayne, grandfather and Uncle Landon. He was the life of the party, avid Washington football fan, always had a smile and will be greatly missed. In our hearts until we meet again. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike. bennettfuneralhomes.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery
4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dwayne and Christal, so sorry to hear of your son's passing. Prayers are for you and family at this time. In Christian love, Bob Crummette
Bob Crummette
December 19, 2020
Dwayne my heart is aching for you an your family. I love you an God is with you everyday to get you you stronger. Love you Bones
Robyn
December 18, 2020
Dwayne, Chrissi and Shayna, there are no words that can express the pain you are all going though. We pray for you all that God will give you the strength to face the coming days ahead. Our hearts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Marc and Carol Keenan
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about your grandson. Sending prayers for you and your family.
MARIE W JENNINGS
December 18, 2020
Dwayne... I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Tina Rodriguez
December 17, 2020
its been a long year - sorry- all the best to you and your family
VWM
December 17, 2020
Paula Giles
December 16, 2020
Dwayne, We are so very sorry for your loss. You and your family will always be in our prayers. Bob, Lee Ann, and Jessie Jewell
Bob Jewell
December 16, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Dj's passing. Sending my love to the entire family and may God hold you all in His hands and surround you with love and comfort during this difficult time.
Rachel Kelly (nee Hipps)
December 16, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Debra B Walker
December 16, 2020
May DJ Rest In Peace. I was a friend to his mother Tina and had met him on occasion. My deepest condolences to his family.
Elizabeth
December 15, 2020
Dwayne, I was so saddened to hear of your son's passing. I remember when he was very young and how proud you were whenever you talked about him. Remember to lean on friends and family to help you and your family move through this tremendous loss and grief. I will keep you and your family in my prayers. So very very sorry for your loss.
Leatha Dickerson
December 15, 2020
Doane Family, Mike and I send you prayers in this difficult time. I will always remember how proud you all were of DJ during his time at Lee-Davis and playing football!! You were all so special to the school and community. I can´t imagine the grief you are all feeling. May the community support lift you all. Mike and Della Childress
Mike and Della Childress
December 15, 2020
Love and miss you DJ aunt Nan & uncle David
David and Nancy Wills
December 15, 2020
You were an amazing person and fly high with the angels
Michelle Jefferson
December 15, 2020
Dwayne and Christal, I am so sorry to hear of DJ's passing. Keeping you all in our prayers.
Jess Kilgo
December 15, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Having loss my son I know what you are going through. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Peggy Hall
Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your unimaginable loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Patty McCarthy
December 15, 2020
I know the feeling of losing a child, but three is beyond my comprehension!! I am so sorry for your losses. God bless you and your family.
Peggy watkins
December 15, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Too many good memories in middle and high school, may he Rest In Peace!
Rachael Gilmour
December 15, 2020
May the love of family and friends get you through this most difficult of times.
Richard&Ann Mitchell
December 15, 2020
