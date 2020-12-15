DOANE, Stephen Dwayne "DJ", Jr., passed away suddenly the evening of December 11, 2020, from complications of Type 1 Diabetes at 27 years old. Born July 15, 1993, he was raised in Hanover and graduated from Lee Davis High School in 2011, where he was a proud football player. DJ was preceded in death by his sisters, Alyssa Jane Doane, who passed away in 2013 from CF, and Makayla Gregory who passed away earlier this year. He never forgot the outpouring of love for the family with a home makeover (Alyssa's wish) in 2009 by the Hanover community. DJ is survived by his parents, Dwayne and Christal Doane; sister, Shayna Helms; grandparents, Robert and Debbie Bradshaw, Steve and Janice Doane, Nancy Ross, Debbie Helms and Robin Saunders; aunts and uncles, Landon and Bridget Doane, Robbie and Rose Bradshaw, Nancy-Wren Bradshaw, Pamela and Melvin Haynes, Angela Epps and David Sheffer, Kara Houchins, James Stanley and Matt Houchins. DJ loved family celebrations, time at the beach, fishing and spending time with his sidekicks, Dwayne, grandfather and Uncle Landon. He was the life of the party, avid Washington football fan, always had a smile and will be greatly missed. In our hearts until we meet again. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, 2020.