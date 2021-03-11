DONNER, Stephen Edward "Petey", 63, of Richmond, born April 2, 1957, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at home. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Donner; and sisters, Joan Donner and Peggy Donner. He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Donner; brothers, David Donner and his wife, Brenda, Robert Donner Jr. and his wife, Joann; and sister, Mary Donner. He was loved by all his nieces and nephews, especially Matthew O'Brien, who was very close to him. Petey graduated with honors from Hermitage High School in 1975 and became a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #10, which he was part of for 42 years. His jokes and laughter will be missed by everyone who knew him.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.