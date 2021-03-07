Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Edward Landi
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LANDI, Stephen Edward, 53, of Glen Allen, Va. passed away on Saturday, February 27 after a short, but brave, battle with bile duct cancer. Steve was originally from Mechanicsville, Va. and lived in the Richmond area his entire life. He was a graduate of Mechanicsville High School (formerly Lee-Davis High School) and Virginia Commonwealth University. Steve is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christine; daughters, Allison and Rachael, to whom he adored and dedicated so much love as their dad; mother, Maryann Landi; sister, Suzanne Havrilla (Dave); brothers, Brett Landi (Sharon) and Brian Landi (Pam); along with nieces, a nephew and other special family members. Steve was predeceased by his father, Edward Landi. When most people think of Steve, they recall his love of life, ability to tell stories that made others laugh, and willingness to help anyone at any moment. Steve enjoyed a career as a realtor where he put a special focus on ensuring his clients' needs were met. He had huge passions for playing golf, grilling his famous Landi chicken, watching all sports and enjoying a nice glass of wine or bourbon. But above all he cared most about his family and friendships. The devotion and commitment he showed to his wife, daughters and dog Kai were beyond measure. His loyalty whether as a son, brother, uncle, or friend was truly admirable. Steve's positive impact was expansive, and he will be missed very deeply by so many. The family will hold a private service this month, and then a celebration of Steve's life will be planned for later this year. His rare cancer needs more research and treatments, so please consider a donation to its Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Maryann and family, I was saddened to hear of Steve's passing. My condolences. I know he will be greatly missed.
Tracey Harmon
March 13, 2021
Steve will be greatly missed. I only knew Steve for a few years but he was always willing to step up and help with anything. I sure will miss him at our Deep Run booster meetings or just catching up on life at the games. On behalf of Deep Run Athletics we send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends . We will miss you Steve.
Michael Kidd
March 10, 2021
Steve was my richmond realtor. i was so saddened to hear of his passing. He is missed by all who knew him
jeanette syprzak
March 8, 2021
Ray and Sue Through God´s love and your faith peace will come to you both during this difficult time. Our thoughts continue to embrace you, even from far away.
Joey Hallock and Dave Pugh
March 7, 2021
Debbie (Kondash) Ballinghoff
March 7, 2021
Our love, prayers, and support to Christine, Allison, and Rachael, and the rest of the Landi family. We will miss Steve´s stories and laughter and have no doubt he and his dad are spreading more joy to others in heaven.
Trudy and Pat Sanderson
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results