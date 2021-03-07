LANDI, Stephen Edward, 53, of Glen Allen, Va. passed away on Saturday, February 27 after a short, but brave, battle with bile duct cancer. Steve was originally from Mechanicsville, Va. and lived in the Richmond area his entire life. He was a graduate of Mechanicsville High School (formerly Lee-Davis High School) and Virginia Commonwealth University. Steve is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christine; daughters, Allison and Rachael, to whom he adored and dedicated so much love as their dad; mother, Maryann Landi; sister, Suzanne Havrilla (Dave); brothers, Brett Landi (Sharon) and Brian Landi (Pam); along with nieces, a nephew and other special family members. Steve was predeceased by his father, Edward Landi. When most people think of Steve, they recall his love of life, ability to tell stories that made others laugh, and willingness to help anyone at any moment. Steve enjoyed a career as a realtor where he put a special focus on ensuring his clients' needs were met. He had huge passions for playing golf, grilling his famous Landi chicken, watching all sports and enjoying a nice glass of wine or bourbon. But above all he cared most about his family and friendships. The devotion and commitment he showed to his wife, daughters and dog Kai were beyond measure. His loyalty whether as a son, brother, uncle, or friend was truly admirable. Steve's positive impact was expansive, and he will be missed very deeply by so many. The family will hold a private service this month, and then a celebration of Steve's life will be planned for later this year. His rare cancer needs more research and treatments, so please consider a donation to its Foundation at cholangiocarcinoma.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.