Stephen Bernard Lasine
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LASINE, Stephen Bernard, 74, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away quietly on September 5, 2021, after a brief period of declining health. He is survived by his wife, Teresa McQueen; and three brothers, Robert, Sam and John Lasine; as well as several nieces and nephews. Steve was a graduate of High Point University and was an industrial chemical salesman with Ashland Chemical Company prior to his retirement.

Steve loved University of North Carolina Basketball and was known to bleed "Carolina Blue" when they lost-usually to Duke, which Sam and Robert attended. The penalty was that the loser had to buy the winner a barbeque sandwich.

Steve had an extraordinary love for all things furry, but especially cats. He was moved to give many stray or orphaned cats a home until he accumulated quite a collection. He also loved to sail and claimed that a day on the lake was like a day spent in heaven. And he enjoyed golf, even though he was not especially good at the game.

When our mother was alive, he always wanted her to fix him meatloaf for his birthday and her special chocolate pie, along with an extra pie just for him so that the rest of us could have some.

Steve enjoyed life and made people laugh. He is deeply missed.

Steve's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. All are welcome. The service will be livestreamed at reellyfeproductions.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
