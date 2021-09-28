Menu
Stephen Lunsford
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
LUNSFORD, Stephen, passed on Saturday, September 25, 2021, due to complications from lung cancer and he is now with the Lord. He was born on August 21, 1942 in North Carolina, to Charles and Julia (Lollis) Lunsford. Stephen is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lynne LeVasseur; and a half-brother, Ron.

Stephen served in the military as a Navy Corpsman stationed with the Marines during the Vietnam War. He then continued his nursing degree to specialize in the field as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). He traveled the country practicing anesthesia and finally, settled in Farmville, Virginia, where he retired from Centra Southside Hospital after many years of providing anesthesia to surgical and maternity patients.

Stephen enjoyed "picking" his guitar, golfing, playing chess and completing small carpentry and home renovation projects. He had a great love for dogs, including his surviving yorkies, Ayden and Annabelle, who provided him much comfort during his illness. Stephen will be remembered by many as a dedicated and adept professional, a playfully hard-headed man who enjoyed testing one's last nerve, his very generous and selfless heart and his gentlemanly ways.

Visitation/memorial will take place at the Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, Virginia on Saturday, October 2, 2021 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA
Oct
2
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
