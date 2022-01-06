MARSHALL, Stephen Shane, 46, departed this life on December 15, 2021. He leaves to treasure his memory his mother, Shirley Kay Jones; his father, Roger Jones; sisters, Katrina Smith, Tammy Marshall and Vanessa Whiteman; dear friend, Nicole Clayton; and many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Steve loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.