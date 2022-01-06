Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen Shane Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
MARSHALL, Stephen Shane, 46, departed this life on December 15, 2021. He leaves to treasure his memory his mother, Shirley Kay Jones; his father, Roger Jones; sisters, Katrina Smith, Tammy Marshall and Vanessa Whiteman; dear friend, Nicole Clayton; and many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Steve loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.