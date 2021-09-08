Menu
Stephen Roy Sheil
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SHEIL, Stephen Roy, passed away at the age of 70 on September 3, 2021. Born in Canton, Ohio, he formerly resided in Arlington Heights, Ill. and Medina, Ohio before moving with his family to Midlothian, Va., 37 years ago. A graduate of Glenwood High School and Kent State University, he was an employee of United Airlines for 44 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Annette Sheil. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sophia; children, Stephen Sheil (Jane) of Philadelphia, Pa. and Annette Gregori (Jonathon) of Midlothian, Va. He was proud Papou to Allison and Jacob. Also survived by brothers, Paul Sheil (Barb) of Belleair, Fla., Douglas Sheil (Christine) of Spring Grove, Ill. and Daniel Sheil of Samford, Fla. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of Steve's life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you can't attend, have a Manhattan in his honor. May his memory be eternal.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Sophie, Kevin and I are so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family during this sad time
Gail Kuchem
Friend
September 8, 2021
