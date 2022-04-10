WEISHAAR, Stephen "Steve" Ross, was born on May 31, 1950 and after the battle of his life, passed away on April 7, 2022. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Francis Weishaar; and is survived by brother, Gary Weishaar (Lynn); his adored nephews, Kurt (Maggie) and Nicholas (Leslie); grandniece, Rose; and grandnephew, Henry. He is also survived by the love of his life, Lynn Sarvis; and many close cousins. Steve spent his childhood in Crewe, Virginia graduating in the Crewe High School Class of 1968 where he played football, was a member of many clubs and had many friends. He graduated from The College of William and Mary with membership in Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity and spent his career with Dominion Virginia Power as a Purchasing Agent where he had many close friends and associates. He loved to fish and play his guitars but most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held at the Crewe Cemetery on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Cynthia Stratton. A celebration of his life will follow at the Crewe Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pryor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 115 E Tennessee Ave., Crewe, Va. 23930 or Bon Air Christian Church, 2071 Buford Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.