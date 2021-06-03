WOODARD, Stephen Jon-Patrick "Woody", 39, unexpectedly went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 at his new home in Florence, S.C. Stephen grew up primarily in Richmond, Va. He proudly graduated from Benedictine High School and went on to study at Marshall University, graduating with a B.S. in Parks and Leisure Services. Woody was a sports fanatic. He was deeply devoted to the Redskins, loved his part-time job with the Flying Squirrels and enjoyed any round of golf. He loved RVA, its culture and people. His shining smile will remain in our hearts forever. His relationship with the Lord was sincere and steadfast. He enjoyed attending and making dear friends at Journey Church and Heights Church/Outreach. He is survived by his parents, PJ Harris (Dale Harris); Steve Woodard (Elaine); aunt, Marcia Flanagan (Tim); his great-aunt, Laura Zuraw; aunt, Gail Stzanko (Atilla); and aunt, Lynda Raguz.
A memorial service will be held to honor his special spirit Thursday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Benedictine Abbey, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Journey Church, Heights Church/Outreach or Benedictine College Preparatory School, Richmond, Va. Reception to follow at the Drive Shack.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
Offering our sincere sympathies and prayers for the family and friends of Stephen. PJ, we are thinking of you as you grieve the loss of your son.
Hannah Holt
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending love, hugs and prayers to you all
Mickey Heggenstaller Dent
June 9, 2021
Kate Simpson
June 8, 2021
Steve, Elaine & Family. So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during such a difficult time and hope that you find comfort knowing that God has welcomed him home.
Dawn & James LaVanway
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am heartbroken. Both Tony and I adored Stephen. I will always remember that big smile. I am so sorry for your loss.
Karen F Williams
Friend
June 8, 2021
Steve, Laine and Family,
Heaven has certainly gained a wonderful angel.Your sweet smile warmed any room and has warmed many hearts through the years and will continue to shine on, as you look down from heaven above lighting the way for us all. Anyone was blessed to have known you. Keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Frank and Wendy King
Friend
June 7, 2021
I worked with Woody both at Innsbrook After Hours and RMC Events around RVA and VA for several years.
Woody had a light around him that made it impossible not to feel good. He always wanted to see everyone happy and never met a stranger.
Please accept my sincere sympathy, and also admiration for a wonderful and kind person.
Robert Palkovics
Work
June 7, 2021
Town Hall, Florence
June 7, 2021
So sorry about Stephen's passing. Please accept our condolences. Your grief is shared by his step family as well. I will miss Stephen's enthusiasm, great knowledge of sports, his love of golf and endless, great smile. My thoughts, prayers and love are with the whole family.
Joyce, Stephen's Nana in Charleston, SC
Family
June 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences
Bruce & Delilah Gilmore
Other
June 6, 2021
Steve, we are so sorry for your loss. From the first time we met Stephen, he was never without a big happy smile- it was like his trademark. He was always in a good mood and always had a kind word to say. He was a great story teller too giving lots of details whenever he shared his experiences from vacations, his job, sports and about college days. We will definitely miss him until we see him in heaven. God bless you!
Earl and Lori Schultz
Family
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with this family. What a true gem Woody was and we are grateful for the time we were able to share with him. His infectious smile and charm were second to none.
Beth & Michael Prosser
Friend
June 6, 2021
So very sorry for your unimaginable loss. My prayers for comfort and peace to his family, many friends and all who crossed paths with Stephen. He´s in the company of angels watching over all, whom will forever hold him in their hearts.
Linda Knoche
June 5, 2021
Woody - a truly beautiful soul that knew no enemies. Always a smile on his face and a girl under each arm. You will be missed.
Sarah Skae-Clark
Friend
June 3, 2021
Sending condolences and prayers for the family. Heaven gained an angel. We will miss your smile and presence. May memories bying all of us comfort always.
Cindy Morgan
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this news. I send my prayers and condolences to the entire family. I knew Stephen many years ago and know that his positive and kind spirit will be missed by so many.
Ingrid Wilson
June 3, 2021
Woody's family here at Sam's Club #6571 Florence SC would like to give our condolences to his family and let them know we are sending prayers for comfort. Woody was a wonderful associate and did anything he could to help the members out. He will truly be missed
Erica Smith
Work
June 3, 2021
I met Woody a few years back while waiting to board an Amtrak train in Charleston, S.C. bound for home - Richmond. He was full of smiles and joy just as seemed to be always. We were Facebook friends mostly, but friends non the less. I will miss as I am sure many others will as well. My condolences to his family and close friends.
Dave Worrell
June 3, 2021
PJ, Steve & Marcia - I just don´t have the words ... But looking through all the photos on FB, I can "feel" his infectious smile and love for all those around him!! May you rest well among the angels, Stephen. A life ended way too soon.
Lisa (Hall) Roche
Friend
June 3, 2021
Sweet sweet Woody, you touched so many lives! God had a special place in Heaven prepared for you! Hope selfies are allowed.... :)
Vickie Booker
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry. What a wonderful smile he had.
Lisa Roosa
Friend
June 3, 2021
Woody you made everything fun. Your smile and your free spirit will be missed but never forgotten. Rest Peacefully Dude!
David
Work
June 3, 2021
What a lovely photo...That smile was permanent it seemed to me. There isn't a single time, be it at the ballpark or all our times at Glory Days that Woody wasn't smiling. He was a Gem of a person. I'm so sorry for your loss. Many Prayers. Jeff
Jeff Chapman
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Steven's passing. He was always a bright spot of sunlight, cheering everyone. His bright smile and infectious humor will be sorely missed. He was the same age as Maris. Gone far too soon.
Stephen Hastings
Friend
June 3, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Stephen´s passing. I used to see and chat with him daily at UofR´s Weinstein Center and his presence and personality were always such a positive force. Dale, Anna and the rest of the Harris family you are in our thoughts and prayers these days.