WOODARD, Stephen Jon-Patrick "Woody", 39, unexpectedly went home to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 at his new home in Florence, S.C. Stephen grew up primarily in Richmond, Va. He proudly graduated from Benedictine High School and went on to study at Marshall University, graduating with a B.S. in Parks and Leisure Services. Woody was a sports fanatic. He was deeply devoted to the Redskins, loved his part-time job with the Flying Squirrels and enjoyed any round of golf. He loved RVA, its culture and people. His shining smile will remain in our hearts forever. His relationship with the Lord was sincere and steadfast. He enjoyed attending and making dear friends at Journey Church and Heights Church/Outreach. He is survived by his parents, PJ Harris (Dale Harris); Steve Woodard (Elaine); aunt, Marcia Flanagan (Tim); his great-aunt, Laura Zuraw; aunt, Gail Stzanko (Atilla); and aunt, Lynda Raguz.



A memorial service will be held to honor his special spirit Thursday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Benedictine Abbey, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Journey Church, Heights Church/Outreach or Benedictine College Preparatory School, Richmond, Va. Reception to follow at the Drive Shack.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.