Steven B. Bareford
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BAREFORD, Steven B., 54, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Allan Bareford; and is survived by his mother, Barbara Bareford; sister, Debbie Borkey; brother, Mike Bareford (Sandra); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Steve loved muscle cars, was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and had a vast collection of Earnhardt memorabilia. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu in flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Onward Christmas Campaign, c/o Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shocked & saddened to hear of Steve´s passing, our special neighbor for many years.
Madelyn Netherland,daughter´s-Karen&Kristin
January 9, 2022
Remember you with fond memories you are with the Lord now love you
Joann New
December 30, 2021
I´m so sorry the loss of your sweet son
Marion MacKenzie
December 26, 2021
