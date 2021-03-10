CAPUTO, Steven John, 53, of Hobe Sound, Fla., passed away at Martin County, Fla. Hospital on February 23, 2021, surrounded by members of his family. Steve spent his entire adult life as a quadriplegic, paralyzed from his neck down from a spinal cord injury suffered in a diving accident shortly after college. Despite his physical limitations, Steve's spirit and charisma were an inspiration to everyone he met; known for his kindness, positive attitude, sense of humor, artistic talent, love of music and optimistic outlook on life.



Steve was born in Milwaukee, Wis., and was raised in Redding, Conn., where he graduated from Joel Barlow High School. Steve attended University of Richmond, where he forged life-long friendships with his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers and graduated with a degree in journalism. Steve eventually moved to Florida, where he cultivated a skill to create computer-generated artwork, with many of his pieces on display in local galleries and art shows.



It was in Florida where Steve met the love of his life, Jayne Tynan-McCabe, whom he married on Christmas Day, 2004. For 17 years, Steve helped Jayne raise her three children in their home in Osprey Cove, in Hobe Sound.



Steven is survived by his wife, Jayne; his parents, John and Linda Caputo of Mantoloking, N.J.; his sisters, Michelle Lynn and Sally Anne, of New York City; stepchildren, Katherine, Seth and Madeline McCabe; and extended family members, Hakan Andersson, Steve Messenger; and niece, Davis Messenger. Everyone will miss Steve's gentle smile.



A celebration of Steve's life for family and friends will be held at a later date, to be announced.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.