CARSON, Steven E., 63, of Midlothian, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. Steve was born on December 13, 1956, in Newark, Ohio, later moving to Richmond with his family in 1970. He graduated from Clover Hill High school, attended Virginia Tech and was later accepted into the electrical apprenticeship program with his brother, becoming a Journeyman Electrician and a member of the IBEW Local 666. He was an avid fan of all things football, especially when Ohio State or the Dallas Cowboys played. To his family he was known as the "master of the remote" and the family comedian. Steve truly enjoyed chatting with friends and family; keeping up with what was going on in their lives and staying involved. But he was happiest telling stories of old times. He could make you laugh until you cried or even blushed. Steve had a special spirit about him and made those around him feel connected. Steve is survived by his three children, son, Brian Carson (Mary Kay); daughters, CJ Shaffer (Derek) and Michelle Tucker; six grandchildren, Kyler and Kaden Carson, Shane and Deegan Shaffer, Kaylan Manning, Hayley Crews; one great-grandchild, Tinslee Manning; brother, Mike Carson (Susan); sister, Jenny Pearson (Bruce Cashion); niece, Sarah Carson; nephews, Adam Pearson and Christopher Carson; and longtime nurse, Tabitha Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Joan Carson; along with his infant son, Brad Carson. Steve accepted the challenges of life but never gave up. He will forever be missed but now has his "magic legs." A celebration of Steve's life for family and friends will be Friday, October 2, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Please contact the family for additional information (and please wear your favorite team's apparel).

