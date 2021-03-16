GARRETT, Steven Henry, born May 9, 1948, he passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. We are grateful that, despite COVID, he was surrounded by family as he left this earth. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Fitchett Garrett; daughter, Suzanne Garrett (Drew Billups); and son, Matthew Garrett; and was excitedly awaiting the birth of his first grandchild this summer. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after over 40 years of employment. He was a loving husband and father who always provided for his family. He loved spending time at his family home on the York River, which he tirelessly renovated himself over many years. There he loved boating, fishing, crabbing and sharing time with family and neighbors. He loved to build and fix anything, instilling that same passion into his children and was happy to lend his talents to anyone who asked. An active member of St. John's Church in Highland Springs, he was proud of his Italian-Catholic heritage and was well-known for making recipes that were passed down to him from his grandparents, Ida and Enrico Verona, who emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.