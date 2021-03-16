We will really miss Steve Garrett at the family gatherings. He had a wealth of knowledge about most topics. He was very soft spoken, so you really had to listen and not miss anything. But you didn't want to miss any bit of what he was talking about. His family was the most important thing to him, and he gave all to raising two special and talented children. And he was the perfect partner in life to his wife Donna. They have set a great example for their kids as an ideal marriage. May the good memories with this special man help his family through this difficult time.

Mickey and Sue Wroten March 16, 2021