Steven Henry Garrett
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
GARRETT, Steven Henry, born May 9, 1948, he passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. We are grateful that, despite COVID, he was surrounded by family as he left this earth. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Fitchett Garrett; daughter, Suzanne Garrett (Drew Billups); and son, Matthew Garrett; and was excitedly awaiting the birth of his first grandchild this summer. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation after over 40 years of employment. He was a loving husband and father who always provided for his family. He loved spending time at his family home on the York River, which he tirelessly renovated himself over many years. There he loved boating, fishing, crabbing and sharing time with family and neighbors. He loved to build and fix anything, instilling that same passion into his children and was happy to lend his talents to anyone who asked. An active member of St. John's Church in Highland Springs, he was proud of his Italian-Catholic heritage and was well-known for making recipes that were passed down to him from his grandparents, Ida and Enrico Verona, who emigrated from Italy in the early 1900s. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so very Sorry for your loss. I take solace by thinking of the conversations to be had with Cecil , My Father and Steve. I know that he is at peace. All our Love to you all.
Robin Weaver
March 18, 2021
Our sincere sympathy on the loss of Steve. We have fond memories of working with him at VDOT and visits to the river.
Lou and Betty Walker
March 17, 2021
Dear Suz and Family, The whole office is thinking of you and here for you however needed. We are wishing you hope in the midst of sorrow and comfort in the midst of pain. We hope this card finds you surrounded by strength and compassion. Know that you are cared for and thought of, always
Global Sanctuary for Elephants
March 17, 2021
We will really miss Steve Garrett at the family gatherings. He had a wealth of knowledge about most topics. He was very soft spoken, so you really had to listen and not miss anything. But you didn't want to miss any bit of what he was talking about. His family was the most important thing to him, and he gave all to raising two special and talented children. And he was the perfect partner in life to his wife Donna. They have set a great example for their kids as an ideal marriage. May the good memories with this special man help his family through this difficult time.
Mickey and Sue Wroten
March 16, 2021
Donna, so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Pat and Carlton Weinstein
March 16, 2021
We are heartbroken to hear about Steve´s passing. What a super fun and kind person who we loved to visit with any chance we could. I know Steve and I loved talking about Italian traditions and FOOD - recipes! It will not be the same not seeing Steve out sitting on the hill. We all loved him and will miss him so much. Sending you Donna, Suzanne, Matthew and all of your family and friends who loved him as we did prayers. May the River Time flood your hearts and minds with wonderful memories of Steve. XO - Gina & Todd
Todd and Gina Germain
March 16, 2021
Donna so sorry for your loss. Steve was a wonderful gentleman and a pleasure to know as a friend and coworker.
Karen Rusak
March 16, 2021
Love you guys. Praying for y´all. I am sorry to hear about this. We all loved him. He is with dad and no more suffering!
Theresa hayes
March 16, 2021
Donna and family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Steve. Know that you, Suzanne and Matthew are in my prayers.
Neilann Brown
March 16, 2021
To the family & friends of Steven Garrett, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Steven. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 16, 2021
Out thoughts and prayers are with you. Steve was very special to us.
Kenny and Bernice Wyatt
March 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers sre with the family. Steve was very special to us.
Kenny and Bernice Wyatt
March 16, 2021
