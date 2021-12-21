HUSKEY, Steven Boyd, Sr., of Richmond, passed away on December 5, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceding him in death are his parents, Norman and Mildred Huskey; and infant daughter, Megan Victoria Huskey. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tanya Huskey; son, Steven Boyd Huskey II; daughter and son-in-law, Talya and Chapin George; grandchildren, Huck Newman, Truman Hunter and Eliza Bea George; and sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Gordon Taylor. Steve was a graduate of Midlothian High School. He was a member of the United States Army, where he served as an 82nd Airborne Trooper. After the service, he owned several rental properties and worked in hospitality and restaurant supply sales for over 40 years. Steve loved his friends and family fiercely and was unmatched as a man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His presence is irreplaceable and he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Richmond Country Club.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2021.
I cherish sharing Steven and Tanya's family. He was unique in his encouragement for all he knew. He will be greatly missed on earth but looking forward to meeting again in heaven.
Marilyn Meyer
Other
January 26, 2022
Steve was such a beautiful person. I'm so sorry for his family tonight. I was at his celebration of life today in spirit. .......Steve I could talk to you all day long. Rest easy sweet distant friend. You were the "good guy".
Ellen Hofmann
January 22, 2022
Gabe Hauari & Arden Locher
January 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the family. Steve was one of my favorite people in the world. I am so thankful to have had the pleasure of calling him a friend. His kindness will forever be in my memory. I am so thankful for his phone call a few months back. It was great to catch up and I am so glad I told him how much he meant to me. Rest in peace Steve. God bless you my friend.
Karen Manthey
January 17, 2022
My dear sweet husband, my heart is broken beyond repair. My world is shattered with your absence. I have to believe that you are in a better place, happy and free of all of life's pain. My love for you is immeasurable. My precious memories of our life together will forever be cherished. You brought so much happiness to all who had the pleasure of knowing you and I feel so privileged to be the one you selected to be your lifetime mate. Your legacy will carry on through your children and grandchildren. Thank you for the most precious 36 years of my life.
Tanya Huskey
January 16, 2022
So sorry to hear of the loss of my good friend "Huskey". Over the 20+ years friendship through our hospitality connection, Steve was always the guy that put a big smile on your face no matter what kind of day you were having. To see that smile and hear that comforting southern voice made you know that you were on "Huskey" time.
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you Tanya and your family. Thanks for sharing this beautiful person with us.
Jim Hoffman
December 27, 2021
Sending our heartfelt condolences to you. In such a short time, Steve made a huge impression. What a fun loving and kind man he was. Thinking of you all and praying for peace at this time.
Buck and Laura Simonson
Buck & Laura Simonson
December 23, 2021
Steve was a person that I was fortunate to know for only a little over a year. Knowing him made my life so much richer. He was a fun and wise man. Tanya, Steven and Talya, God bless you during this season in your life. I'm sure he is having a wonderful conversation with St. Peter right now.
Larry Yancey
Other
December 22, 2021
I went to MHS with Steve and had some classes with him. What a great, fun guy! I send my heartfelt sympathies to the entire family.
Karen Canada ONeal
December 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family, Steve´s grandmother lived across the road from my family, we pretty much grew up together playing for hours in the woods everything from cowboys and Indians to war games and exploring! Always claiming to be blood brothers, lucky we didn´t cut off a finger or get an infection! RIP my brother, love you and you will be missed by us all.
Brad Vassar
Friend
December 21, 2021
Played HS football with Steve and he was one of the nicest people you'd ever want to meet. He will be greatly missed.
Bill Bozard
Friend
December 21, 2021
I will miss hunting with Steve, cooking at the camp and swapping Army stories. My deepest condolences to the family.
Bill Steinbach
December 21, 2021
So saddened to hear about Steve. He was one of a kind, friend , business associate, and all around really good guy. Prayers and Peace to the Huskey Family.
Robert N Siff
Friend
December 21, 2021
Mary Baylor
December 21, 2021
My deepest heartfelt condolences Tanya. I remember when ya'll met and he fell so in love with you. He was a soul who lit up the world and brought joy to whatever he was up to. I worked at Watkins's Nursery one summer, when he did also, and he kept everyone laughing. Much love, hugs, and prayers to you and your family.