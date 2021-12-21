HUSKEY, Steven Boyd, Sr., of Richmond, passed away on December 5, 2021 after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceding him in death are his parents, Norman and Mildred Huskey; and infant daughter, Megan Victoria Huskey. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tanya Huskey; son, Steven Boyd Huskey II; daughter and son-in-law, Talya and Chapin George; grandchildren, Huck Newman, Truman Hunter and Eliza Bea George; and sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Gordon Taylor. Steve was a graduate of Midlothian High School. He was a member of the United States Army, where he served as an 82nd Airborne Trooper. After the service, he owned several rental properties and worked in hospitality and restaurant supply sales for over 40 years. Steve loved his friends and family fiercely and was unmatched as a man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His presence is irreplaceable and he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Richmond Country Club.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, 2021.