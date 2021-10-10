YAUGER, Steven "Steve" Hill, 60, passed away at his home in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 22, 1960 and was the son of Dr. John T. and Athleen Hill Yauger. Steve graduated from Woodard Academy in 1979 and attended the University of South Carolina, where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He was a boy scout and loved camping and anything outdoors.
Steve worked for many years as an orthopedic surgical supply consultant and most recently in sales and development for an auto racing centered real estate concern.
An avid cyclist and triathlete, Steve also played rugby and lacrosse. He enjoyed golf, skiing, tennis and auto racing. He traveled internationally, including riding elephants in Thailand. Being an excellent cook, he specialized in preparing oysters and oyster stew.
Steve is survived by his children, Steven Hill Yauger Jr., 20 and Page Meriwether Yauger, 19. Family members include his mother, Athleen Hill Yauger; his brother, John T. Yauger Jr.; his wife, Deborah Dobbs Yauger; and Steve's sister, Ann Hill Yauger. He was an uncle to Emily Dobbs Yauger, Samuel Thomas Yauger, John Edward Yauger and Sarah Elizabeth Yauger; and great-uncle to John Edward and Sarah's children, Aubrey Grace Yauger, 8, Zachary Thomas Yauger, 5 and Finley Elizabeth Jucksch, 3.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, October 6, at 2 p.m. at Northside United Methodist Church, Atlanta, Ga. Family members attended a graveside service in the Northside Memorial Garden at 1 p.m. the same day.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, Ga. 30305, to the Boy Scouts of America via Donations.Scouting.org
or to First Tee via FirstTee.org/donate
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.