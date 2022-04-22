BECK, Stewart E., 88, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022. He joins his wife, Gladys O. Beck. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Beck and Robert Beck Jr. He is survived by four children, Trudy Milheim, Michael Beck, Donna Beck and Kim Barnes (Neal); grandchildren, Clinton Williams, Heather Williams, Brandon Wiglesworth (Stephanie), Josh Blankenship and Elizabeth Barnes; three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and close friend of the family, Harlas Cadle. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Clover Hill Baptist Church, followed by interment in Dale Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Old Courthouse Road, Richmond, Va. 23236.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2022.