Richmond Times-Dispatch
Stewart Bryan Bell Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BELL, Stewart Bryan, Sr., 83, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was the retired owner and operator of Bell Electric Controls and Services. Stewart was a Varina High School graduate of the class of 1957 and a member of Pioneer Baptist Church for 66 years. Stewart served with the Varina Volunteer Fire Dept., Station 4, from 1962 to 1985. He completed the Richmond Electricians Apprenticeship and was a 60-year member of the IBEW. Stewart enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and playing country and bluegrass music. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, George Bernard Bell and Marjorie Grasty Bell; and sister, Sandra Yancey. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Seay Bell; children, Stewart Bryan Bell Jr., Stephanie Bell Maye; grandchildren, Stewart Bryan Bell III (Rita Georgia Bell), John Michael Maye; and sister, Janice B. Prentice. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Pioneer Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joan - my sincerest sympathy is sent to you and your family. I pray God will give you strength to get through this difficult time in your lives.
Addie Llammey Asbury
School
January 1, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. Rick and I enjoyed talking to Steward Sundays he was a very pleasant person. We are thinking of you Joan
Rick Grimes & Cherie Ferrell
December 30, 2021
Joan so very sorry for your loss. Stewart was a special person that I had the privilege of knowing and working with. My very best to you and family.
Fred overmann
December 30, 2021
Buddy and the Bell family, Buddy, I am sorry for the loss of your dad. I met your dad a few times in the '70s when we were playing little league baseball. He always had a smile and you could tell that he was a humble, peaceful man and walked closely with the Lord. It's been a while but know that you and your family are in my prayers. Eddie Shrader, Sr.
robert shrader
December 30, 2021
Stewart impacted so many for Jesus. Paul enjoyed Stewart leading the men"s Bible study for years. We all loved his music and his sense of humor. Thankful he showed James some guitar skills. His consistent leadership at Pioneer will continue to bring glory to God for years to come. We will pray for Joan, Stephanie, Buddy, Michael, and the rest of the family as you all walk through these difficult days. Rejoicing that he is with the Father!
The Beith Family
Friend
December 29, 2021
Mrs Bell, I am so very sorry to hear this news. Mr. Bell was a wonderful man. You both are fantastic people and I could not ask for better in-laws. My heart goes out to you and the family. May all your wonderful memories get you thru every day. You are in my thoughts and prayers God bless and may he rest in peace.
Deborah P Bell
Family
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Bell's passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you all.
Amy Maye
Friend
December 29, 2021
So sorry to learn of Stuart´s passing. Joan, you and the family are in our heart, thoughts and prayers. May God give you the strength to get through this trying time.
Thomas and Margaret Wright
December 29, 2021
Joan, I am so sorry to learn of Stewart´s passing. Our paths crossed over the years at Philip Morris and at Gregg & Bailey where I was fortunate to meet you. He and my dad also worked to get her on the apprentice board. It was always such a pleasure to chat with both of you. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary Newman
Work
December 29, 2021
