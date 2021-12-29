BELL, Stewart Bryan, Sr., 83, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was the retired owner and operator of Bell Electric Controls and Services. Stewart was a Varina High School graduate of the class of 1957 and a member of Pioneer Baptist Church for 66 years. Stewart served with the Varina Volunteer Fire Dept., Station 4, from 1962 to 1985. He completed the Richmond Electricians Apprenticeship and was a 60-year member of the IBEW. Stewart enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and playing country and bluegrass music. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents, George Bernard Bell and Marjorie Grasty Bell; and sister, Sandra Yancey. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Seay Bell; children, Stewart Bryan Bell Jr., Stephanie Bell Maye; grandchildren, Stewart Bryan Bell III (Rita Georgia Bell), John Michael Maye; and sister, Janice B. Prentice. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Pioneer Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.