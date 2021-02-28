DANDRIDGE, Stewart Gordon, 88, was born August 11, 1932 to Matthew and Patsy Dandridge in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers, Archie, Joseph, Robert and Louis Dandridge; his three sisters, Martha Jane Brown, Elizabeth Dandridge, and Juanita Venable; and his devoted companion, Ms. Ella Barbour. Stewart gave his life to Christ at the Bethany Baptist Church of Richmond at an early age. He graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School and went on to the U.S. Army, where he served from 1953 to 1954, achieving the rank of corporal when he was honorably discharged. When Stewart returned to Richmond, he was employed by the American Tobacco Company until he retired in 1987. He continued working various other jobs, notably, he worked as a caddie at the Country Club of Virginia. Stewart was an avid sports fan and loved all sports. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed being with family and was a positive influence in many of their lives. He is survived by nephews, Robert Dandridge Jr. (Debra), Louis Dandridge Jr. (Patricia); nieces, Patricia Lewis, Robinette Dandridge, Deborah Venable, Joyce Fox, Annette Milford (Michael), Gwendolyn Edwards (Hardy); and a host of great-nieces and nephews.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2021.