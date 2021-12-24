GOFF, Stewart "Stu", 84, of Midlothian, passed away at his home, December 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. Stu attended UVA and remained a lifelong "'Hoos" fan. He served in the Army National Guard and spent his career in the sales industry. He enjoyed reading, fishing, NASCAR, Westerns and being with his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his children, Pamela Wilkinson (Mark), Carla Mathews; and six grandchildren. A service will be held January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. Online guestbook affinityfuneralservice.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.