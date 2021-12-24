Menu
Stewart Leslie "Stu" Goff
GOFF, Stewart "Stu", 84, of Midlothian, passed away at his home, December 19, 2021, surrounded by his family. Stu attended UVA and remained a lifelong "'Hoos" fan. He served in the Army National Guard and spent his career in the sales industry. He enjoyed reading, fishing, NASCAR, Westerns and being with his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his children, Pamela Wilkinson (Mark), Carla Mathews; and six grandchildren. A service will be held January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. Online guestbook affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frances, I am so sorry to read of Stu´s death. I pray God will bless you and your family with peace and love during this painful time.
Candy Rogers Young
Friend
December 25, 2021
