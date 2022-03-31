MCARTHUR, Stilla (Schmitt), was 88 years old when she passed away on March 24, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1934 in Nürnberg, Germany to Käthe (Schmitt) Albes. Growing up in war-torn Germany, she survived the bombing and destruction of her childhood home. She met and married her lifelong partner, CSM William Harold McArthur. In 1956, she came to the United States as a war bride, making this country her home. A loving mother and wife in a career military household, she moved and lived all over the world. After retirement, she used her artistic abilities to teach arts and crafts at a number of self-help and community centers in Maryland and Virginia. She loved traveling and seeing all the cultures and wonders of the world. Stilla is survived by her two children and their spouses, Billy McArthur (Anita), Lillian Payne (Kenneth); three grandchildren, Cynthia, Heather and LuLin; and four great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Kayla, Gracie and Tyler. In addition, she was predeceased by a great-grandson, David. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.Her life will be celebrated at the Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main St., Bowling Green, Va. at 2 p.m. on April 2, 2022.She will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a date to be determined.