Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stilla McArthur
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
Send Flowers
MCARTHUR, Stilla (Schmitt), was 88 years old when she passed away on March 24, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1934 in Nürnberg, Germany to Käthe (Schmitt) Albes. Growing up in war-torn Germany, she survived the bombing and destruction of her childhood home. She met and married her lifelong partner, CSM William Harold McArthur. In 1956, she came to the United States as a war bride, making this country her home. A loving mother and wife in a career military household, she moved and lived all over the world. After retirement, she used her artistic abilities to teach arts and crafts at a number of self-help and community centers in Maryland and Virginia. She loved traveling and seeing all the cultures and wonders of the world. Stilla is survived by her two children and their spouses, Billy McArthur (Anita), Lillian Payne (Kenneth); three grandchildren, Cynthia, Heather and LuLin; and four great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Kayla, Gracie and Tyler. In addition, she was predeceased by a great-grandson, David. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Her life will be celebrated at the Storke Funeral Home, 111 South Main St., Bowling Green, Va. at 2 p.m. on April 2, 2022.

She will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a date to be determined.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.